Deputies need help locating aggravated robbery suspect

THE WOODLANDS (CW39) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office needs the publics help locating an aggravated robbery suspect that hit a Walmart back on November 19th.

Deputies say a man entered the Walmart located at 10001 Woodlands Parkway in The Woodlands, filled up a plastic tote with merchandise, and proceeded to the self-checkout. The suspect scanned and paid for the tote, but not the items inside. Upon exiting the building, the suspect was

confronted by three Asset Protection Associates, and was told to leave the merchandise. The suspect

refused, brandished a pistol, and told the associates that he was “done playing around.” The suspect then left the location (with the unpaid merchandise) in a tan, early 2000s model, single cab Dodge Ram truck.



The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate and identify the male pictured below in reference to this incident. If you have any information regarding this suspect or the incident, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800- 392-STOP (7867), and reference Case #20A360818.