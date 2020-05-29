Deputy Constable Accidentally Killed By Ft. Bend Deputy in Sienna Plantation

Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable Caleb Rule died this morning after an incident involving friendly fire.

It was around 1:40am Friday morning in the Sienna Plantation subdivision when 3 sheriff’s deputy units responded to a call from a woman reporting she thought she saw someone running.

When they arrived, in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend, they entered through an open backdoor to investigate the scene.

Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable Caleb Rule

Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say that the deputies thought someone was inside the house and fired a shot.

Upon further discovery, it turned out, that the person shot in the chest was Deputy Constable Rule, who was wearing a bulletproof vest.



He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Around 9a.m., Rule’s body was transported from the hospital to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigating officials are calling the incident an accidental shooting.

Official statement from Fort Bend County

