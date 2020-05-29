Deputy Constable Accidentally Killed By Ft. Bend Deputy in Sienna Plantation

News
Posted: / Updated:

Caleb Rule

Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable Caleb Rule died this morning after an incident involving friendly fire.

It was around 1:40am Friday morning in the Sienna Plantation subdivision when 3 sheriff’s deputy units responded to a call from a woman reporting she thought she saw someone running.

When they arrived, in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend, they entered through an open backdoor to investigate the scene.

Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable Caleb Rule

Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say that the deputies thought someone was inside the house and fired a shot.

Upon further discovery, it turned out, that the person shot in the chest was Deputy Constable  Rule, who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Around 9a.m., Rule’s body was transported from the hospital to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigating officials are calling the incident an accidental shooting.

Official statement from Fort Bend County

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

CVS COVID 19 TESTING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CVS COVID 19 TESTING"

Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic"

CW39 Houston's "Remarkable Woman" Recovers From Covid 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39 Houston's "Remarkable Woman" Recovers From Covid 19"

Local leaders discuss death of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local leaders discuss death of George Floyd"

Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular