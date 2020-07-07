Deputy shot responding to domestic violence call is recovering after surgery

7/7/2020 UPDATE 11am: Deputy Christ Hendrix is now recovering from a successful surgery. The Precinct just sent out the following message about how he’s doing at this hour.

29 year old Deputy Chris Hendrix who was ambushed and shot by a suspect while responding to a disturbance call is now recovering from a successful surgery! Deputy Hendrix is in good spirits and is surrounded by family and loved ones. Thank you for your kind words and continued prayers for our brave Deputy! Precinct 4 Deputy Constable

7/7/2020 9am – A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable is recovering after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call in north Harris County.

Constable shot



Our shot Deputy has been rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital in the Woodlands. Constable and staff On the way there pic.twitter.com/weB9FWaVvc — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 7, 2020

It was Tuesday morning at 12:03a.m. at an apartment complex in the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard at the Cranbrook Apartments.

Deputy Hendrix and the Constable on the day he was sworn in. Photo courtesy of HC Constable Precinct 4

Investigators on scene say they’ve responded to the same address twice now. It was during this altercation that a man inside opened fire with a rifle, striking two constables responding to the scene.

One deputy was pulled to safety. The other deputy who responded to the call shot back at the gunman. That’s when the gunman barricaded himself inside the apartment. Members of the SWAT team were called to assist at the scene.

Deputy’s condition is good at this time , and is expected to make a full recovery — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 7, 2020

SWAT units breached the door using a robot that made entry into the apartment. SWAT officers followed in a short time later. It was around 2:47a.m. when the alleged gunman was found dead inside the apartment from a gunshot wound. A pistol was found inside the residence and ballistics will be used to determine if it was the same one used to shoot the deputy.

Investigating officers on scene say the suspect had mental health issues and prior history of PTSD.

No other injuries were reported and Harris County Sheriff’s Office will be taking over the investigation on scene today.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.