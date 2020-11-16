Details released for Sergeant Rios visitation and funeral

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released the visitation and funeral arrangement details for fallen HPD Sergeant Sean Rios. The 25 year veteran, with the department, was gunned down during a shootout along the North Freeway on November 9th. The alleged shooter is in custody, but investigators are still looking for a person of interest.

VISITATION

The visitation will take place on Tuesday (November 17) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sagemont Church at 11300 South Sam Houston Parkway East. Sergeant Rios’ family says the public is welcome. All attendees are asked to observe COVID-19 protocols and social distancing measures.

FUNERAL SERVICE

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday (November 18) at 11 a.m. at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45).

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the funeral service will be reserved for family, friends, HPD staff, and those who knew Sergeant Rios.

Following the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church with social distancing protocols in place.

HPD will live-stream the service and the rendering of honors on its social media platforms. Members of the public who wish to honor Sergeant Rios are strongly encouraged to attend Tuesday’s visitation and then use HPD’s social media platforms and local news coverage to view the Wednesday services.