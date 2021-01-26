DL expiration waiver ending

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers the public the waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses and identification cards ends on April 14, 2021. The waiver was started in March of 2020 by Governor Abbott due to the pandemic. It applies to DLs, commercial DLs, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

Texans can skip the trip to the DPS offices by renewing their DL/ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov and they can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The cost and requirements for the online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

For those unable to schedule appointment at office locations, the Texas Department of Public Safety check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby.