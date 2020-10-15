Do you have any travel memories?

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo, a woman walks her dog on a Paris bridge, with the Eiffel tower in background, during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19. The European Union announced Tuesday, June 30, 2020 that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) It may be no surprise that 95% of Americans are missing travel right now. According to a new study conducted on behalf of Hilton, Americans say travel is their most happy memory — more than special occasions or personal achievements.

Having to stay at home leads 188 million Americans to believe they are facing a travel memory deficit — with 85% of people suggesting it will have long-lasting impact, including greater stress and missed opportunity for special moments with loved ones.

While COVID-19 travel restrictions have grounded Americans, many expect they’ll come out of this pandemic even more grateful for the ability to travel. About 94% are looking forward to their next travel memory and 39% say they plan to travel even more than they have in the past.

Some additional key findings from the survey include:

66% vow to quit putting off special trips on their “bucket list” and make their dream vacations a reality

91% travelers agree hotels help make a trip memorable for them, most notably for being able to wake up next to a view

52% said travel memories are more important than their favorite piece of jewelry, while 53% say those memories are more important than their smartphone