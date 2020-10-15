Do you have any travel memories?

HOUSTON (CW39) It may be no surprise that 95% of Americans are missing travel right now. According to a new study conducted on behalf of Hilton, Americans say travel is their most happy memory — more than special occasions or personal achievements.
Having to stay at home leads 188 million Americans to believe they are facing a travel memory deficit — with 85% of people suggesting it will have long-lasting impact, including greater stress and missed opportunity for special moments with loved ones.
While COVID-19 travel restrictions have grounded Americans, many expect they’ll come out of this pandemic even more grateful for the ability to travel. About 94% are looking forward to their next travel memory and 39% say they plan to travel even more than they have in the past.
Some additional key findings from the survey include:
- 66% vow to quit putting off special trips on their “bucket list” and make their dream vacations a reality
- 91% travelers agree hotels help make a trip memorable for them, most notably for being able to wake up next to a view
- 52% said travel memories are more important than their favorite piece of jewelry, while 53% say those memories are more important than their smartphone
