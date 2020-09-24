Do you recognize this person?

HOUSTON (CW39) Investigators need the publics help identifying and locating a suspect involved in a robbery.

On Saturday September 5, 2020, patrol deputies were dispatched to a robbery call at 21823 Clay road at the Checkout Gas Mart.

The clerk told deputies at around 10:25 p.m., a green colored Jeep Cherokee drove into the parking, and a female exited the vehicle.

She then entered the store and prepaid for the gasoline.

The suspect then came back into the mart, approached the clerk with her hand concealed under her shirt demanding the money.

The employee complied and gave her the cash from the register.

The suspect is described as a black female, 40 to 50 years of age, weighing 160 to 170Lbs.

The suspect was wearing a light blue shirt and blue jean shorts. She has a tattoo on the top of her left hand.

If you have any information on this case call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS, you will remain anonymous and could also receive a $5,000 cash reward.