The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is offering free tickets to the Texas Renaissance Festival to blood donors from September 12-30

HOUSTON (CW39) The offer is simple.

When you donate blood from September 12-30 through the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, you’ll receive a free ticket to the Texas Renaissance Festival.

“It’s just a way for us to thank you for coming in and donating blood,” blood center public relations specialist Cameron Palmer said. “Because we need blood on our shelves, we need blood in our community, and our hospitals need blood for the patients in need.”

The need is great.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center supplies blood to 170 hospitals and medical facilities in a 26-county area.

To keep up with that demand, Palmer says they need to collect 1,000 units of blood every day.

The blood center and the festival have teamed up in the past for blood drives and other events, but this is the first time donors are being offered free festival admission.

Palmer hopes the incentive leads to more people rolling up their sleeves.

“You coming in, taking an hour of your time just to donate blood, can really impact someone’s life and truly help out our community,” he said. “And plus you get a ticket to Renaissance Festival.”

The annual festival opens October 8 and runs through November 27 up in the Todd Mission community, about an hour’s drive from downtown Houston.

Potential blood donors can get an appointment on the blood center’s website.

There are some eligibility requirements including a minimum weight of 110 lbs.