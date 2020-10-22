Don’t leave cash on the table!

HOUSTON (CW39) You need some extra dough! Well help Houston Police solve this crime and CrimeStoppers will pay you 5K!

Take a look at store surveillance video from August 4th. HPD robbery investigators say three different victims, including two elderly woman were robbed in North Houston within an hour.

Officials say an elderly (70 years old) female was walking to her vehicle in the Kroger parking lot, located at 1440 Studemont. She told police that she was pushed from behind by an unknown male, who then grabbed her wallet. The suspect ran to a black Chevrolet Tahoe and fled the scene.

Then again on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 9:05 am, another victim was at the gas pumps at the Valero, located at 1544 N. Shepherd. He stated that while he was standing next to his car, an unknown male approached him and tried to take his wallet from his hand. The suspect was unable to get the mans wallet, so he ran back to a 2000 to 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and fled the scene.

Later that same morning at 9:30, an elderly woman (72 years old) was walking in the parking lot at the Aldi, located at 3938 N. Shepherd. She stated that she was approached by a black SUV. A male suspect exited the vehicle, punched her in the jaw and began pulling on her purse. The suspect was forced to let go of her purse, allowing the suspect to take it. The suspects then fled the scene in a black SUV.

Suspect descriptions: Hispanic male, 20 to 25, 5’6 to 5’9, 180 to 230 pounds. Suspect #2 (driver): Hispanic male. Vehicle description: 2008-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe or possibly a Suburban.

If you have any information on these robberies call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS where all calls will remain anonymous.