Dow Down As Coronavirus Cases Climb

News
Posted: / Updated:

Global stock markets are falling and currencies are making wild swings as initial results from the U.S. presidential election come in.

HOUSTON – The stock market took a tumble today. The Dow Jones slid south by 1,850 points after a long period of steady gains.

The drop was the largest single-day plunge since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The news comes as multiple states report a spike in coronavirus cases.  And while May’s jobs report was better than expected. However, a full economic recovery is still a ways off.

Why do you think Wall Street dropped so low today?  What kind of impact do you think a second coronavirus wave would have on our economy?

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Man found shot to death at SW Houston motel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man found shot to death at SW Houston motel"

Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A"

Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved"

Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips"

CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral"

In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Latest Weather Report

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular