Dow Down As Coronavirus Cases Climb

Global stock markets are falling and currencies are making wild swings as initial results from the U.S. presidential election come in.

HOUSTON – The stock market took a tumble today. The Dow Jones slid south by 1,850 points after a long period of steady gains.

The drop was the largest single-day plunge since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The news comes as multiple states report a spike in coronavirus cases. And while May’s jobs report was better than expected. However, a full economic recovery is still a ways off.

Why do you think Wall Street dropped so low today? What kind of impact do you think a second coronavirus wave would have on our economy?

