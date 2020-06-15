DPS Trooper arrested by Lubbock Police, no longer with the department

Image of Kenneth Dean Reed from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday confirmed that a DPS Trooper was arrested by Lubbock Police on June 3.

Kenneth Dean Reed, 51, was charged with class B misdemeanor prostitution according to court records. He was released on bond the next day. The case was still pending as of Monday.

The following is a statement from the DPS in Austin:

On June 3, 2020, Kenneth Reed Jr. was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. Reed was charged with online solicitation of prostitution and booked into the Lubbock County Jail. He was a State Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Our department takes allegations like this very seriously, and Reed was immediately suspended after his arrest. He has since retired and is no longer employed with the department.

