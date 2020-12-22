Dr. Fauci: “I’m happy to receive the Moderna jab”

HOUSTON (CW39) – The nation’s top infectious disease expert estimates that most Americans will have access to the new COVID-19 vaccines by mid-summer.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told Good Morning America on Tuesday that he expects to start vaccinating the general population between the end of March and the beginning of April.
He said the process could take up to four months to reach all Americans who want to receive the vaccine. The first doses started rolling out last week, with health care workers, first responders and the elderly on the priority list.
This morning, Fauci recieved his own shot of the vaccine created by Moderna.
