Dream Job: Get paid $2k to play video games with a friend

HOUSTON (CW39) –  There’s a new dream job for gamers!  FrontierBundles.com is looking to pay a lucky pair of friends $2k to play 21 hours of video games.  The leading internet provider for gamers is accepting applications from now until June 18that 11:59 p.m. PDT.  

A shopper passes by an ad for Super Mario of Nintendo at an electronics store in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Nintendo, the Japanese company behind Super Mario and Pokemon video games, reported Thursday that its fiscal first half profit more than tripled as passed time while stuck at home during the pandemic playing games. AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

The winners will also receive consoles, games, snacks, and online gameplay access.  No in-person play is required for the winners and once they finish the mission of 21 hours of gaming, they’ll each receive $1,000.  FrontierBundles.com says they want gamer with a lot of virtual history.  Only one submission is needed per pair and participants must be 18 or older. To apply click this link. The winners will be notified no later than June 25th, 2021.

