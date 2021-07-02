Drought issues in the dry West stir July 4th fire fears

HOUSTON (CW39)- Weather has the potential to play a huge role in the display of fireworks.

Drought and firework displays are two things that do not pair well together. Drought occurs when a place has very little rainfall and conditions become very dry. In most cases drought causes fire risks, which often leads to bans being put in place, cutoff to the distribution of fireworks and often times the cancellation of firework shows. For a local list of rules and laws for setting off fireworks click here.

Another week of dry weather led to worsening drought conditions across the U.S. This week, much of the West is classified as severe drought or worse. While wet trends continue to bring improved drought status to Texas. Meteorologist Star Harvey had the chance the connect with Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips from the West Texas area for a drought outlook. Ryan also gives updates on flooding concerns for the Midland/Odessa area as more wet weather is expected through the holiday weekend.

For a list of fireworks, parades and other festivities returning this Fourth of July click here. Or perhaps your plans include stepping out on the patio or in the backyard this weekend, here’s a look at this week’s Grill Forecast.