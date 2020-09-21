DSHS & TEA Launch COVID-19 Cases site for Public Schools

Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, study at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, May 18, 2020. Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, markets and museums […]

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of State Health Services have created a webpage with the statewide number of COVID-19 cases reported in Texas public schools.

Right now, the reported number of on-campus student cases is 2,344. It is estimated 1.1 million students have been on campuses across the state for instruction or activities since the start of this the 2020-21 school year. The total count of on-campus staff cases is 2,175 during the same time.

The number of students and staff cases will be updated each week.

The agency continue to remind people that school districts and other local authorities will continue to be the best source of the most current and specific information about cases in their schools.

Per TEA guidance, schools will still be required to inform all parents, teachers, and campus staff of any positive cases tied to their on-campus instruction or activities.