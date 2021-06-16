Durant carries Nets in James Harden’s return

All-Star Weekend Media Day: James Harden

James Harden talks about his ankle injury and hopes to play Sunday, but is “taking it day by day.”

NEW YORK (AP) – James Harden was back in the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup, but it was Kevin Durant’s triple-double that led them to a 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Durant carried the Nets on his back, delivering 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Jeff Green also had a big night off the bench, scoring 27 points as Brooklyn took a three-games-to-two lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Harden played all but two minutes, providing five points, eight assists and six assists in his first game since coming out of the series opener in the first minute because of a hamstring injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) had 34 points and 12 boards for the Bucks, who led by 16 at halftime before allowing 71 points over the last two quarters.

Game 6 is Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Bucks are 4-0 against the Nets this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

