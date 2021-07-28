Dusty Hill, ZZ Top bassist dead at 72

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) ZZ Top’s bassist Dusty Hill, died Wednesday. He was 72.

The band made the announcement on their Instagram account. According to the band’s message, Hill died at his home here in Houston, in his sleep.



Hill’s actual name is Joseph Michael Hill, from Dallas. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 as a member of ZZ Top.

