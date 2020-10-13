Early voting begins in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – Early voting in Texas starts Tuesday, October 13th and goes until October 30th. Large voter turnout is expected as voters will have the chance to cast their ballot in the 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

When it comes to early voting in Harris County, polls are open for early voting this week from Tuesday, October 13th until Saturday, October 17th from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 18th, polls are open from noon to 7 p.m.

That same pattern will follow for the next week (19th-24th) and then there will be some extended hours during that last week of October before early voting is over.

Early Voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 a.m. at 122 locations. Harris County voters can vote at ANY location. See locations and their wait times at https://t.co/s3HBl2J9bW. pic.twitter.com/PJBsp5RkUW — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) October 12, 2020

As for where to vote, if you are registered in Harris County, head to HarrisVotes.com to take a look at all of the polling locations. You can type in your address and see the closest polling locations to you.

There are 122 early voting locations across the county during and there will be 805 polling places on Election Day.

Early voting is underway here at the W Gray Multi-Service Center. No open parking places & line is wrapped around the building. Remember, in Harris County, you can vote at any location! @HarrisVotes @CW39Houston #EarlyVoting #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/6m7p8QWqPq — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) October 13, 2020

If you need a ride to the polls, METRO is offering free round-trip rides to the polls. Voters can ride at no charge on METRORail, local buses, METRORapid and METROLift. All you have to do is tell the bus operators that you are going to or returning from the polls

The free ride to the polls are happening Saturday, October 17th, Saturday, October 24th, Monday through Thursday October 26th to 29th and on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd.

METRO is again providing FREE round-trip rides to the polls during early voting and on Election Day. Learn more: https://t.co/28zpMW6xte ^R pic.twitter.com/Y7QjykFuHl — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) October 12, 2020

The Houston Food Bank is serving as a polling location during early voting and on Election Day this year. Registered Harris County voters will have the option to vote in-person or in a drive thru voting set up. This is a new option that is only happening at ten locations around the county. Harris County is the first jurisdiction in Texas history to create this new way to vote. You can see the full list of drive thru voting locations here.