HOUSTON (KIAH) Today is the start of early voting across the state of Texas. Early voting lasts through Friday, Oct. 29th. Election Day is Tuesday, November 2nd. In Harris County, there are more than 100 early voting locations, Harrisvotes.com even has a wait times map so you can find the closest polling place and see the current wait times, you can find that map here. On that same map you can find the closest polling place for you on Election Day. There are more than 700 polling places scheduled to be open on Election Day.

You have until October 22nd to apply for a mail-in ballot, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day and the elections office must receive it by 5:00 p.m. on the first mail delivery day after Election Day.

One of the biggest issue on this year’s ballot are eight proposed amendments to the Texas State Constitution. Those include Prop. 3, which would stop any governmental entity in the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services. This is a direct response to local governments limiting the size of church services during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, when medical experts all said it was unsafe to gather with others indoors. Prop 6 would allow people living in long-term care facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visits.

To find all the elections on your ballot in Harris county go here.

Here are some important dates to remember when you go out to vote:

Early voting begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29.

Election day is Nov. 2.

There are also eight state Constitutional amendment changes on the November ballot:

PROPOSITION 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

PROPOSITION 2: The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

PROPOSITION 3: The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

PROPOSITION 4: The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

PROPOSITION 5: The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

PROPOSITION 6: The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

PROPOSITION 7: The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.

PROPOSITION 8: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.