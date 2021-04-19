East Texas turkey season opening

Turkeys are shown in a pen at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Many turkey farmers are worried their biggest birds won’t end up on Thanksgiving tables. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings, the traditional Thanksgiving feast is being downsized. Fewer people at Thanksgiving tables means many families will buy smaller turkeys, or none at all. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

HOUSTON (CW39) – The spring season is already underway for the Rio Grande division, but Eastern Turkey season begins this Thursday, April 22nd. Shotgun, archery, and crossbows are they only allowed means of hunting wild turkey. Hunting over bait is unlawful. Turkeys must be reported to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department within 24 hours after they are killed. You can report via mobile app or online.

Turkeys must be tagged with a tag from the hunter’s license at once upon harvest. This must be done in a secure manner anywhere on the turkey. This must be correctly and legibly completed including the name of property and county.

Years ago, turkeys were almost non-existent in the state of Texas due to unregulated hunting and loss of habitat. Today, Texas has some of the densest turkey populations in the country due to regulations, restocking, and bag limits. They inhabit 223 of the 254 counties in Texas.

More information about the TPWD app and logging your hunt can be found here: https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/hunt-harvest-app/