OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Oil City, La. is home to an almost top-secret, wholesale distributor of deep-fried peanuts that you can eat shell-and-all.

Yep, that’s right. Shell and all.

(SOURCE: image of downtown Oil City taken by KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp and turned into a postcard by KTAL/KMSS’s Christa Swanson.)

Started by a 16-year-old named Allison Allen who was given a peanut cart by her father in 1997, Oak Alley Farms is now one of the more successful businesses in Oil City. They ship their products to stores across the nation, including a major theme park.

(But we’re not going to namedrop about the theme park, so don’t ask.)

(SOURCE: Image of fudge sign by KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp.)

If you’re driving through the old historic downtown in Oil City, you can’t help but notice signs that point toward fresh fudge. It’s tempting to follow the signs, too, which is what happened to the writer.

Hence the article.

Walking into Oak Alley Farms in search of fudge that they stopped selling years ago, an investigative reporter couldn’t believe what was on the tiny store’s shelves.

Is that pickle-flavored, deep-fried peanuts that you can eat shell-and-all? Why yes, it is deep-fried peanuts.

Are those the most peanut-filled peanut patties the reporter has ever seen in her entire life? Absolutely.

Who knew such a business was located in little o’ Oil City, Louisiana!

But as unique and special as they are, the deep-fried, pickle-flavored peanuts aren’t the only kind of peanuts sold at Oak Alley Farms. There are hot peanuts, ranch peanuts, all sorts of candied nuts, prepackaged popcorns, flavored salting crackers, and peanut patties so stuffed with peanuts that you couldn’t shove another peanut in a package without using a wedge and a hammer.

We told you there were more peanuts in these peanut patties than we’ve ever seen in any other brand! (SOURCE: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp.)

Melinda Jones loves her job working with peanuts, popcorn, and other tasty treats.

“Our thin-shelled peanut only grows in one place, New Mexico,” she told KTAL. “The crop is harvested every year around October and November, and last year when they went to harvest the crop the crop was no good because they had a drought and they had a flood. So there were no peanuts for us to use.”

But don’t fret, dear reader. Jones said that because of the peanut shortage in New Mexico, the company decided to use a different type of peanut for a little while.

“We use a Virginia Jumbo peanut, and they’re roasted and you flash-fry them. On the label, it says shuck em, shell em, eat em. That’s how you know they’re not the ones you eat shell-and-all.”

The tiny shop also has a nut brittle line with six different types of nuts, all coated with sugar that tasted like it dropped out of heaven.

“We sell to mom and pop shops, grocery stores, distributors, and we sell all over the United States and in Canada,” said Jones.

If you want to try these northern Louisiana specialties and you live in Shreveport-Bossier, stop by Tubbs Hardware or Cuban Liquor to find the company’s products. They’re packed under the brands Peanut Trading Company and Ellie’s, and their snack cracker packages say “the perfect snack cracker” in cursive.

It really is hard to believe that this tiny business in Oil City is constantly shipping its products to a national and international market, yet few people in northern Louisiana are aware of the operation.

Jones said that eighty-five percent of the company’s business comes from selling deep-fried peanuts that you can eat shell-and-all. But their flavored snack crackers are also in high demand. There are six different flavors in the cracker line.

This image of a shop in historic downtown Oil City hangs in front of Oak Alley Farms. (SOURCE: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp.)

And the business is proud to be from Oil City, Louisiana.

“All these buildings here used to be individual buildings. Where our kitchen is used to be a bar. We combined the buildings for our business, and each of the old buildings produces something different. This used to be the “it” town. When it was dirt roads here, women and children were not allowed off of the train because it was so wild here. If you go out here and started acting crazy and got drunk, they had a poll in the middle of Oil City. They would tie you up to the poll and you would sit there until you got sober and then they’d let you go,” Jones told KTAL.

“It’s crazy that’s how this used to be. But the oil industry was booming here back in the day.”

KTAL tasted almost every product, and we couldn’t decide which item we loved the most! (SOURCE: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp.)

Jones said they bring their extras to sell in the front of the shop. Most of their local customers are from Oil City, Vivian, and Mooringsport.

“People will call and be like, ‘Hey Melinda, whatcha got today? and I’ll have their order waiting on them. We just kind of bring our extras over here and that’s what we sell to locals,” said Jones.

Jones also confessed that everything the company makes is made by hand. This isn’t a high-tech operation–it’s more old-fashioned than anything else, and that is part of the magic.

“We cook our brittle in copper pots and then stretch it out on tables. Our peanut patties are hand-dipped and we bust them out all the time. It’s all done right here.”

And if you’re a teacher, the company is happy to let you take your class on a field trip to see the kitchen in action. Just give Oak Alley Farms a call at 1-877-573-2688 to make an appointment for your class to take a tour. It’s one of those things your students won’t forget any time soon!