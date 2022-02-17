HOUSTON (KIAH) – Aldine ISD say it will end it’s mask mandate in the coming weeks, due to a decline in COVID-19 cases and the expanded vaccine eligibility for children. The district says staring March 1st, 2022, students, staff, and visitors will not be required to wear face masks at district facilities. This includes buildings, schools, and buses or events.

POLL: Aldine ISD ending mask mandate March 11 – Should your child's school district do the same?

FULL STORY >> https://t.co/T0hmR5QBGU — CW39 (@CW39Houston) February 17, 2022

Aldine Superintendent LaTonya M. Goffney says the decision to end the mask mandate was based on the data and facts available to the district.

We know we are not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic. However, we have all the tools and procedures in place to ensure our students can continue to learn in a safe and healthy learning environment,” said Goffney. “For the safety and wellbeing of our community, I still encourage everyone to wear masks and take precautions. I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated, to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy. Aldine Superintendent LaTonya M. Goffney

The district say it will continue to monitor local and school cases to adjust their health and safety protocols. To read more on Aldine ISD’s update on the mask mandate click this link.

Aldine ISD will join others across the nation who are also ending their mask mandates. Last week governors from Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, and Oregon announced plans to lift mask requirements. Yesterday, Virginia announced it would ban local school systems from imposing mask mandates on students, under a bill passed by the state’s House of Delegates.