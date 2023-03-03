HOUSTON (KIAH) Aldine ISD is looking for teachers, Associate Teachers (non-certified teacher candidate with bachelor’s degree), and GUEST teachers for all campuses. Meet representatives from all campuses this Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m..

A few things to keep in mind include what to bring, what to expect and what to take with you.

What to bring:

  • Résumé
  • Proof of certificate to teach or currently seeking teacher certification and bachelor’s degree
  • Statement of eligibility (SOE)
  • Proof of admittance to an ACP with an authorization to test for a content

Aldine ISD offers teachers:

  • Competitive pay! The current first-year teacher salary is $61,000.
  • Critical Needs Supplement Pay
  • Loan Forgiveness for Teachers
  • 401(a) Matching Plan for Retirement Savings
  • 457 / 403(b) Retirement Plans
  • Onsite Educational Advancement Opportunities
  • New Teacher Induction Academy & Mentor Program
  • Teacher Retirement System of Texas
  • No State Income Tax

For guest teachers to attend job fair:

  • Bring your resumé to the fair.
  • Must have 60 college credit hours
  • Come prepared to speak with District representatives.

For more information contact the Human Resources Department at 281.449.1011.