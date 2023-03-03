HOUSTON (KIAH) Aldine ISD is looking for teachers, Associate Teachers (non-certified teacher candidate with bachelor’s degree), and GUEST teachers for all campuses. Meet representatives from all campuses this Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m..
A few things to keep in mind include what to bring, what to expect and what to take with you.
What to bring:
- Résumé
- Proof of certificate to teach or currently seeking teacher certification and bachelor’s degree
- Statement of eligibility (SOE)
- Proof of admittance to an ACP with an authorization to test for a content
Aldine ISD offers teachers:
- Competitive pay! The current first-year teacher salary is $61,000.
- Critical Needs Supplement Pay
- Loan Forgiveness for Teachers
- 401(a) Matching Plan for Retirement Savings
- 457 / 403(b) Retirement Plans
- Onsite Educational Advancement Opportunities
- New Teacher Induction Academy & Mentor Program
- Teacher Retirement System of Texas
- No State Income Tax
For guest teachers to attend job fair:
- Bring your resumé to the fair.
- Must have 60 college credit hours
- Come prepared to speak with District representatives.
For more information contact the Human Resources Department at 281.449.1011.