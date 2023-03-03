HOUSTON (KIAH) Aldine ISD is looking for teachers, Associate Teachers (non-certified teacher candidate with bachelor’s degree), and GUEST teachers for all campuses. Meet representatives from all campuses this Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m..

A few things to keep in mind include what to bring, what to expect and what to take with you.

What to bring:

Résumé

Proof of certificate to teach or currently seeking teacher certification and bachelor’s degree

Statement of eligibility (SOE)

Proof of admittance to an ACP with an authorization to test for a content

Aldine ISD offers teachers:

Competitive pay! The current first-year teacher salary is $61,000.

Critical Needs Supplement Pay

Loan Forgiveness for Teachers

401(a) Matching Plan for Retirement Savings

457 / 403(b) Retirement Plans

Onsite Educational Advancement Opportunities

New Teacher Induction Academy & Mentor Program

Teacher Retirement System of Texas

No State Income Tax

For guest teachers to attend job fair:

Bring your resumé to the fair.

Must have 60 college credit hours

Come prepared to speak with District representatives.

For more information contact the Human Resources Department at 281.449.1011.