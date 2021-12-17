No backpacks allowed on Alief ISD campuses today. A viral TikTok trend is encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday, Dec. 17 to, “every school in the USA, even elementary.” Local school districts are taking action to keep kids safe.
Alief ISD has posted a message on the district website to let parents know the status of threats and their request to students. This homepage alert said “The district is aware of Tik Tok messages circulating among students of a nationwide social media threat. Although no threat has been made against any of our campuses, to be proactive, there will be increased police presence in and around campuses tomorrow (Dec. 17).”
TikTok has addressed the rumors via social media to post the following message:
If anyone has information on a potential threat, they are asked to notify a staff member or local authorities immediately.
Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:
Alief ISD
Cy-Fair ISD
Channelview ISD
Conroe ISD
Fort Bend ISD
Katy ISD
Lamar CISD
La Porte ISD
Royal ISD
Spring ISD
Waller ISD
