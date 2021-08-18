Back to School event giving away 500 school kits for kids

HOUSTON (CW39) Reliant is doing its part to provides Back-to-School Supplies to HISD Students! 500 kits will be distributed at Atherton Elementary School to help prepare local kids for the upcoming school year

With the 2021-2022 school year right around the corner, Reliant is supporting several local nonprofits and school districts to help families get a head start and prepare children for the classroom. On Wednesday, August 18, Reliant will provide those back-to-school kits to local students, with drive-through distribution located at Atherton Elementary School in Greater Fifth Ward.

Across the state of Texas, Reliant is donating more than 10,000 back-to-school kits, containing basic school supplies such as pencils, notebooks, folders, and more, to students in pre-K through 12th grade to ensure they are prepared when they get back to the classroom.

According to the National Retail Federation, record spending is expected for back-to-school supplies in 2021. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend nearly $850, $59 more than last year, on average on back-to-school items.

Here are the details if you’d like to attend:

August 18, 2021; 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m.

2011 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020

Contact HISD or Atherton Elementary School for more information.