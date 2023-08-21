HOUSTON (KIAH) – As kids head back to the classroom for another school year, the Harris County Constable’s Office wants everyone to be extra cautious when driving in school zones and around school buses.

School zones can be a chaotic place. In 2022, there were 746 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, resulting in 23 serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The most common causes were driver inattention, speeding, and failure to yield the right of way.

Officials are urging drivers to slow down, pay attention, and follow all traffic laws to keep kids safe, as well as avoid costly fines and tickets.

Stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road at the crosswalk.

Sow down and follow the posted speed limit in active school zones.

Stop for flashing red lights on school buses, regardless of the direction you are traveling. If the lights flash yellow, prepare to stop.

Do not use handheld devices, such as cellphones, when driving.

Do not pass or change lanes in a school zone.