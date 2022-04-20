CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KIAH) The nationwide teacher shortage is compelling school districts to offer increased incentives for joining their district. Channelview is one of them.

The Channelview ISD Board of Trustees approved a new hiring incentive to any new educator who signs-on to become a teacher for Channelview ISD for 3 years, new teachers will be entitled up to $3,000 in hiring incentives.

Frontline Education, an education software company, found that due to lack of qualified applicants, salary, benefits and few graduates, the shortage continue to impact education’s front line.

In Channelview, the ISD is offering additional incentives for bi-lingual teacher who speak Spanish. New secondary teachers who are certified to teach Spanish will get $6,000 over 3 years. They will receive $2,000 every year for 3 years.

This incentive is for new teachers who sign-on as of April 19, 2022. The hiring incentive is given out in increments of $1,000 per academic school year for three years, pending good standing with campus administrators and the Channelview ISD Department of Human Resources. All teacher contracts must be signed by August 17, 2022 to qualify for the incentive.

Channelview ISD will be hosting a job fair to recruit talented educators and paraprofessionals on Friday, April 22 at Channelview High School from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m..

For more information, please contact our Department of Human Resources at (281) 452-8016.