Conroe ISD is responding to a national alert regarding TikTok challenges. The district is not saying not backpacks, but they are aware and say all reports will be investigated.
Here is a look at the notice made on the district website.
Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:
Alief ISD
Cy-Fair ISD
Channelview ISD
Conroe ISD
Fort Bend ISD
Katy ISD
Lamar CISD
La Porte ISD
Royal ISD
Spring ISD
Waller ISD
