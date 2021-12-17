Conroe ISD is responding to a national alert regarding TikTok challenges. The district is not saying not backpacks, but they are aware and say all reports will be investigated.

Here is a look at the notice made on the district website.

Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:

Fort Bend ISD

Katy ISD

Spring ISD

Waller ISD