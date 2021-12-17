Conroe ISD is responding to a national alert regarding TikTok challenges. The district is not saying not backpacks, but they are aware and say all reports will be investigated.

Here is a look at the notice made on the district website.

Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:

Alief ISD

MOST READ: TRAFFIC: Lane closure on I-45 Gulf to slow down drivers Dickinson, League City

Cy-Fair ISD

Channelview ISD

Conroe ISD

Fort Bend ISD

MOST READ: Conroe ISD responding to TikTok school threat December 17

Katy ISD

Lamar CISD

La Porte ISD

Royal ISD

MOST READ: Channelview ISD posts message about TikTok school threat December 17

Spring ISD

Waller ISD

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App