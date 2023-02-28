HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crosby ISD has become the largest school district in Texas to adopt a four-day school week, according to school officials.

On Monday, the Crosby ISD board of trustees approved the academic calendar that shifts from a five-day instruction week to four for the 2023-24 school year.

How it works: Fridays will be considered student holidays from September to mid-April, and each school day will have an extra 20-25 minutes added to instructional time, and teachers will come in for one Friday out of the month.

The district says the shortened week would be a recruiting tool.

Crosby ISD had 40 teacher vacancies last year when usually there about a dozen openings.

CISD joins New Waverly ISD as the only two districts in southeast Texas to move to four-day weeks. Most of the 43 districts in Texas that have moved to four-day weeks are smaller and in rural areas.

As of now, most of the larger school districts in the Houston area, including Houston ISD, are not considering four-day weeks.