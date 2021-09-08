CW39 INTERVIEW: HISD Superintendent talks with Sharron Melton about local mask mandate for new school year, students and district’s mission

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston ISD’s new Superintendent has been busy since he started on his new job. Since Millard House took over the reins as head of H.I.S.D. he has had to navigate through a lot.

During the pandemic he has had many task to deal with… Getting the ‘lay of the land’ of the district was just the start. He also had the difficult task of trying to locate students who have not been back on the schools rolls, because they didn’t notify the school district of changes of address or have not returned to school at all.

But with so many task at hand, one of the biggest has been find ways to protect children, faculty and staff, from the spread of Covid-19. The first step in doing that was to create a mask mandate for the entire school district. That decision has come under praise and under fire on both sides.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with Superintendent House to talk about this and many other issues he and the school district are tackling together, and how much more he wants to do for the children, teachers, parents, and the entire community of H.I.S.D.