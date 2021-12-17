Cypress-Fairbanks IDS is taking action with regard to the threats in the form of “challenges” being made on social media. Specifically via the TikTok app.
This is the message posted on the district’s website mentioning the policy in place for December 17th.
This is the message posted on their website encouraging students to report anything suspicious that they may see.
TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.
Several school districts in the Houston area have banned backpacks from being brought to school on Friday. The list includes:
Alief ISD
Cy-Fair ISD
Channelview ISD
Conroe ISD
Fort Bend ISD
Katy ISD
Lamar CISD
La Porte ISD
Royal ISD
Spring ISD
Waller ISD
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.