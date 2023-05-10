HOUSTON (KIAH) — A long-time educator, who’s led the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District for the past 12 years is calling it a career.

Doctor Mark Henry announced his retirement on Monday effective December 31, 2023.

Until then, the 42-year veteran of the education world, will continue his duties as CFISD superintendent as the school board searches for a replacement.

Both Henry and the school district issued press releases making the announcement.

Neither listed a reason for Henry’s decision, but CFISD Board of Trustees President Tom Jackson was quoted as saying, “Mark Henry is undoubtedly the preeminent superintendent in the state of Texas.

“Retirement is inevitable for all of us,” Jackson continued. “When the best retires still at the top of their game, it causes most of us to pause. A pause to say ‘thank you’ for a baker’s dozen of years with leadership and growth, a pause to realize the void that is suddenly created and a pause to reflect on what might have been. A pause to ask for a few more years, but seasons change. Under Mark’s leadership, a strong academic and financial foundation has been built upon which future academic success is sustainable with new leadership. It has been my honor to serve alongside a leader of high integrity and vision. CFISD is a destination district for all and will remain one.”

In Henry’s own press release he said, “Together, we have achieved so much over the past 12 years, and the key word is together.

“In good times and bad,” he continued, “we are always stronger together. I am looking forward to new experiences and challenges in this next stage of my life, but the memories I’ve made over the past 12 years will continue to bring a smile to my face.

“Thank you for your support and prayers for our community, our students and me. God bless you!”