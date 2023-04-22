HOUSTON (KIAH) — Spring Early College Academy senior, Mihael Mendo is using his love for music to leave a positive impact on others. He was inspired by the children he watched on the TV screen and was very adamant to start school early. At an early age, he was deemed too advanced for the optional pre-K program at his school. His mom enrolled him into the Houston Suzuki Academy where he learned to play piano. To this day, it’s a huge part of his life.

“I remember when I was little, I would watch lots of PBS Kids shows where all the kids went to school and they had lots of fun. I wanted to be like those kids!” Mendo said. When it comes to his love for piano studies, he said, “It stuck with me. I’ve practiced piano almost every day of my life since I started it.”

Mendo is now a senior working on a high school diploma and associate degree through Lone Star College- North Harris. Spring Early College Academy is also located inside the college. In order to keep up with his piano studies, Mendo has adjusted his schedule.

Spring ISD’s new superintendent, Dr. Lupita Hinojosa is the first Hispanic female superintendent in the district’s history. Once Mendo learned the news, he sent Hinojosa a video of him playing the piano to congratulate her on her new role.

“Mihael was the first student that sent me an email to congratulate me. It was amazing! I was sitting there at my computer, the tears just running, just to hear this young man with his amazing talent,’ Hinojosa said.

Mendo said he was really inspired to see a Hispanic leader make history. He said, “A lot of our students are Hispanic, and so I think seeing that representation really moved me, and it made me want to welcome her. And so that’s what I did. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve been doing this for the people at my school, I can do it for the superintendent!”

Mendo will celebrate three graduations within the next few months from Spring Early College Academy, Lone Star College and the American College of Musicians where he’ll receive a separate high school diploma through program by the National Guild of Piano Teachers. He’s still deciding on his major, but knows for sure that music will remain a huge part of his life.

You can watch and listen to Mihael Mendo in action here.

