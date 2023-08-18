HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the school year begins, the FBI’s Houston Division is warning students of the consequences that come with making a school threat. They say that whether you are a minor or an adult, this is a serious crime.

The FBI says that they’ve responded to hundreds of school threats and although some are fake, they’ve been able to stop school shooting scares before they happen.

Most of the calls the FBI Houston Division receives aren’t real, but threats are taken very seriously. FBI Houston Division’s Christina Garza says that there are several reasons why students may make false threats such as attention from classmates or authority involvement. She says that it’s not a crime that the FBI takes lightly.

Garza said, “so if you make a threat against the school whether you intend to carry it out or you think it’s a joke, we don’t think it’s a joke. There will be law enforcement at your door. They will interview you, you will be arrested and you will face a judge whether you’re a minor or an adult.”

Garza says that investigators don’t know if threats are real or not until after a thorough investigation, but they take it all seriously.

Parents can also help prevent school threats by talking to their student about the consequences. “Parents can talk to their children about making these types of threats again, whether it’s through a video game, a chat room, a social media, applications or platforms, talk to your kids about the seriousness and the consequences of making school threats, and just as importantly, if you do come across a threat over text or over chat and in person in a conversation to report it immediately to law enforcement,” Garza said.