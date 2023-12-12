SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — The controversy continues at Fort Bend ISD, as superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck is heading into retirement, but says she is being forced to retire by the school district’s board of trustees.

Whitbeck and FBISD announced her retirement at last week’s board meeting after being the superintendent for the seventh-largest school district in the state of Texas. The retirement became official in Monday’s meeting.

But the meeting got heated when board member Sonya Jones said that if what was discussed between Whitbeck and the board in closed session, “(Whitbeck) would never be able to work in education again.”

Whitbeck nor the board would not talk about what the discussion was about or what it is referring to, but the board voted to approve the retirement plan for Whitbeck, which includes a severance package worth $491,000 and Whitbeck would have the honor of superintendent emeritus until June of 2024 to help with the recruitment of FBISD’s next superintendent.

The retirement is a shock to the community, especially since Whitbeck was approved by the board for a three-year contract extension back in the summer of 2023.

“I have never done anything illegal, immoral, improper ever, and I never will,” Whitbeck said at last week’s meeting. “And anything ensuing of that is some kind of slander, and that will be a whole another topic, or defamation of character.”

Whitbeck, who has been superintendent since 2021 after being a deputy superintendent, thanked the Fort Bend community in a statement, but again avoided discussing the situation that has led to her retirement.

“I offer my deepest heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out over the past week with words of kindness, support, encouragement and appreciation,” she said. “I want to reassure you that my retirement is not related to any health, family or personal matter. Thank you for caring and expressing concern.”

Several people, including teachers and Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman, spoke to the FBISD board in support of Whitbeck. Others asked why the board decided to have Whitbeck retire immediately instead of at the end of the school year. And most of the speakers are asking the board for transparency and openness.

According to our news partners, Whitbeck said that following the tax rate election in November, she was approached by board president Judy Dae, who gave her an ultimatum, retire or face termination.

Dae and other board members have remained silent on the situation, claiming personnel matters with a district employee.