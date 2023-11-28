HOUSTON (KIAH) — Interested in trying YES Prep? A FREE family festival is happening at Rice University this weekend and the public is invited for FREE admission. Plus, FREE parking. YES Prep Public Schools in Houston will host its first-ever YES Fest VERY SOON!

YES Fest is open to current and prospective YES Prep families, as well as YES Prep teachers and staff. Attendees will enjoy a full day of fun, food and live music, including student performances, a cold and snowy hill for sledding on-site and other engaging and interactive activities for all ages. YES Prep is also providing FREE treats, and food trucks will be onsite with items available to buy.

This event is a community celebration of all we have collaboratively built these past 25 years. YES Prep would not be celebrating its 25th anniversary without our dedicated teachers and staff who live out our mission, or our students and families who choose a high-quality, college-ready education with YES Prep. YES Prep CEO Mark DiBella

YES Prep enrollment lottery and jobs available

Festival attendees can take home free giveaways and visit the booths of community partners, and YES Prep’s student recruitment team will be available to answer questions and assist families in applying for the 2024-2025 new student lottery. Additionally, YES Prep’s talent team will also be on hand for those interested in a career with YES Prep.

FREE parking available

Free parking is available at Rice University’s West Lot 4 parking lot on Main Street. Families are asked to register at yesprep.org/YESFest.

Families interested in enrolling

Families interested in enrolling students in pre-K through 12th grade at one of YES Prep’s 26 schools for the 2024-2025 school year can sign up for the new student lottery 24 hours a day through Feb. 18 at yesprep.org/sayYES.