HOUSTON (CW39) — Have you ever wanted to learn another language, but were afraid of trying? Or didn’t know where to start? Or you can’t afford it? Well, now is the time to do it. It’s easier than you think and FREE to get started!

Shanedira Wagner is the Founder of “Spanish Etc. of Pearland”! Her goal has always been to help others learn to love other languages as much as she does. She is an accredited educator who’s been teaching for decades. She speaks 3 languages, English, Spanish and French and it’s opened her life and world to so many possibilities. Now, she wants others to do the same and wants to start them off on Fridays, with a FREE online lesson.

CW39 news anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Wagner to talk about this special language learning session on Friday and more on why she’s offering it and how it can help everyone. Watch the interview above and learn more in an additional digital interview below. Check out more info below!