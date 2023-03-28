HOUSTON (KIAH) As part of the run-up to the NCAA Final Four Championship games in Houston and the HBCU All-Star game this weekend, AT&T is teaming up with Compudopt, to provide 100 laptops to students at Jack Yates High School.

On Thursday, March 30, AT&T is joining forced with Compudopt, to help bridge the digital divide, and help kids achieve.

Courtesy: Compudopt

It’s also part of AT&T’s ongoing effort to help bridge the digital divide.

WHAT: AT&T Laptop Distribution

WHEN: Thursday, March 30 at Noon

WHERE: Jack Yates High School – 3650 Alabama St, Houston, TX, 77004

The computers come with a 1-year warranty and digital literacy resources. The program will also be help spread the word about the Affordable Connectivity Program. That is a government program that can make home internet FREE for families who qualify.

