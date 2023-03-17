HOUSTON (KIAH) A lawsuit has been filed to halt the state’s plan to take over the Houston Independent School District.

A group representing 25 civil rights and advocacy organizations announced a legal complaint, accusing the Texas Education Agency of systemically discriminating against “Majority-minority” school districts like HISD. The “Greater Houston Coalition For Justice” sent a letter to the secretary of education in Washington, D.C..

In that letter, they claim the state has a pattern of taking over school districts who predominantly serve Black and Hispanic or economically disadvantaged families.