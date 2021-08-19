H.I.S.D. Bi-lingual phone bank opens Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) More help is coming for families, as they get ready to head to Houston Independent School Disctrict. HISD is offering a phone bank event, to help families and answer any questions from parents and students about the return to the school year.

HISD

Superintendent Millard House II and HISD staff will take calls and answer questions on a variety of topics such as in-person instruction, testing, attendance, meals, COVID-19 precautions and procedures, resources for special populations and more.

The phone banks will be conducted in English and Spanish. The event will be held Friday, August 20 for one hour, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. As the largest school district in Texas and the 7th largest in the United States, HISD believes in making sure all 280 school and the more than 209,722 students receive all the help they need, to make the 2021-2022 school year, a truly successful one. For more information on this Bi-lingual phone bank, dial the number below or go to the HISD website.