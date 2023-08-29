HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Community College just received recognition as one of the top 20 institutions by Excelencia in Education. This is for the college’s commitment and success in serving Latino and other underserved student populations.

The college was named one of just five communities in this category among more than 100 programs across 20 states that applied this year. Excelencia in Education is a national organization that supports advancement of underrepresented students in higher education.

“This recognition is a testament to HCC’s unwavering commitment to providing quality education to all students, regardless of their backgrounds,” said Chancellor Cesar Maldonado, Ph.D., P.E. “Our innovative programs and initiatives pave the way for improved outcomes and opportunities for Latino and underserved students, contributing to a more inclusive and diverse higher education landscape.”

Also, earlier this year, HCC’s Southeast College was named one of eight colleges selected for the multi-year effort called, “Community Colleges Transforming by Engaging Latino Students. ” It’s funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation where the foundation will spend $100 million over the next five years to help expand college opportunities to underrepresented students.

“By creating a sense of belonging, innovation, rigor and asset-based mindset – coupled with our love for students – all students will succeed,” said Dr. Frances Villagran-Glover, president of Southeast College at HCC. “We are grateful to Excelencia for allowing us to participate in this national project.”

HCC officials are invited to a Celebración de Excelencia event in Washington, D.C. in September where recognized colleges will be honored. To get more information on the programs offered at HCC, visit the website here.