HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Community College has always been a focal point of education and learning for the Houston community since it began in 1971. Now, it’s taking another step forward with new programs, aimed at training students for high paying jobs in the fields of “Manufacturing and Logistics”.

HCC’s Smart Manufacturing and Material Science Centers of Excellence is the wave of the future. This fast pace and rapidly changing career field uses advance technology to train students on the latest and best jobs out there.

These new programs help students obtain software application industry certifications to operate logistics supply chain systems , as a transportation analyst, logistics coordinator, a freight forwarder, warehouse specialist, and or project manager for logistics supply chain by using global business integration enterprise resource planning and processes software application systems. And, it’s done in a small, classroom environment right here in Houston.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks to the Dean of the HCC Centers of Excellence program, Alberto Urbina and Program Director within the Logistics and Global Supply Chain Management Department Shari Carter, about the benefits of the programs and paving a path to bigger and better jobs for their students!