HISD and Alliant Group announce elementary science teacher of the year

HOUSTON (CW39) During this Teacher Appreciation Week, it’s been all about honoring those who have the important task of educating children and teaching them to be the best they can be. This week has been even more important because of all teachers have had to also do, to keep kids interested in learning, while also coping with the pandemic and the multitude of changes both kids and adults have had to endure. That’s why one local company joined forces with the Houston Independent School District to bring attention to some of the most outstanding individuals in the Houston community, and recognize them for their hard work.

The Alliant Group has been working for 3 years with H.I.S.D. to bring attention to Science Teachers throughout the district. One of many ways they are doing this is with the Elementary Science Teacher of the Year Award. CW39 Sharron Melton was one of several judges honored to determine who the winner would be out of 6 outstanding teachers. Hear the announcement by clicking the video below and hear from the New Elementary Science Teacher of the Year too!

Congratulation again to 5th grade teacher Whitnee Boston from Gregory Lincoln Education Center for being selected the Alliant Group HISD Elementary Science Teacher of the year! Again, Boston receives a $3,500 personal award, and an additional $500 for her classroom. Each of the other 5 Finalists receives $1,300 plus $500 for their classrooms. The five other finalists are Ildemaro Gonzales – Northline Elementary School, Rebecca Munn – Shadowbriar Elementary School, Mahrkh Naim – Paige Elementary School, Andrea Jaime – Roosevelt Elementary School, Sara Rodriguez – Shearn Elementary School.

Whitnee Boston Elementary Science Teacher of the Year: Alliant Group/ HISD

According to the Alliant Group and HISD, The award recognizes that developing an interest in STEM at an early age often depends on a teacher, who serves as a catalyst for sparking a lifelong love of science. Boston says teaching during the pandemic presents unprecedented challenges. She works daily to engage individually with each of her virtual and in-person students, but she also sets up her daily lessons in small groups. Each group contains BOTH in-person and virtual students, so they can interact with each other. Boston also says that social time with their peers is something that is so important, but it’s something that has been missing for many students learning from home. For more information on the award go to Alliant Group Website .