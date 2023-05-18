HOUSTON (KIAH) — Graduation is quickly approaching and Houston Independent School district is hosting an event on Thursday, May 18 to honor those students who are graduating from the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and for anyone who’s decided to serve in the military after graduation.

This event will feature the CTE students accepting jobs in high-paying, advanced skills and high-demand fields such as architecture, construction, arts, audio/video technology, cosmetology, transportation, health science, public safety, hospitality, business, marketing and finance. Industry partners will be in attendance to welcome its new talent.

Students who will serve in the military will not only have the opportunity to serve their country, but will also get unique benefits such as college tuition assistance, vocational training and will be able to develop essential life skills.

Career and Military Signing Day is a celebration to recognize HISD student achievement as they embark on their careers after graduation. The CTE courses offered by HISD are to prepare middle and high schoolers for careers in industries that don’t require four-year degrees.