HOUSTON (KIAH) – As Teacher Appreciation Week come to a close, the Houston Independent School District is not falling short of giving its educators their flowers. Thursday night the district will be hosting its annual Educators of the year Banquet.

The event will recognize the outstanding work of principals and teachers of the district as well as highlight top performers in different categories.

Acknowledgements will be given to Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the year, Beginning Teacher of the year for elementary, middle, and high school, as well as Fan Favorite teacher of the year.

The night of appreciation doesn’t stop there. The event will also honor the teacher of the year from every HISD campus.

Organizers of this event wanted the opportunity to celebrate the excellence and dedication of HISD educators who they say have shown outstanding commitment in providing quality education for its students. the HISD Board of Education also says the contributions and achievements of these educators have made an exceptional impact on their students and the community.

The annual Educators of the year Banquet will be held at the Hilton Americas Hotel from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Lamar Street in downtown Houston. If you’d like to do more to appreciate our communities’ educators, dive into so local action that are handing out some pretty cool perks this week for our city’s teachers. You can also tell a teacher you know about how they can enjoy offers like free coffee, free zoo admissions, or even a free breakfast.