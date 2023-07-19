Local leaders and politicians weigh in on the Texas Education Agency’s appointments to lead the Houston Independent School District

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston ISD says it has hired 845 teachers for its New Education System, or NES schools. The district says there are only 65 vacancies left on those campuses.

This is part of the new superintendent’s plan to reshape the district. There are still questions about the amount of money these teachers and others across the district will be paid this coming school year.

Meanwhile, teacher salaries at HISD may be moving toward a pay-for-performance system by the 2025-2026 school year.

The plans are outlined in an expansive document marked as a “Confidential draft,” obtained by Houston Public Media through a public records request. The plans allegedly replace the current compensation model entirely.

HISD superintendent Mike Miles says the document still reflects his plans and added that people should get paid for the value they bring.