HOUSTON (KIAH) – Leaders from HISD schools will be on hand looking to hire for positions including teachers, assistant principal or dean of instruction, counselors, and librarians.

The hiring event will be held at Delmar Fieldhouse on Magnum Road for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 6th.

The event is open to all qualified candidates. All candidates should register the event at https://www.houstonisd.org/teachhisd

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction