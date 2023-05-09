HOUSTON (KIAH)–Houston Independent School District, the G-Unity Foundation and Horizon United will host its second ‘Hustle Tank’ competition that features a total of 13 teams from Wheatley, Worthing, Kashmere, Madison, Washington, and Jack Yates High School. The goal will be for students to pitch their business plans and ideas to a panel of judges including the G-Unity Foundation founder and CEO, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, for the opportunity to receive funding that’ll help jumpstart their business.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The event is the start of the G-Unity Business Lab entrepreneurship program that started back in 2021 to align with HISD’s vision to provide equitable education to help support children with academic and non-academic instruction. As a result, the hope is to ensure students will be able to survive in the global economy.

Students attend the business lab twice aa week for 2-hour classes at their school where they’ll learn about entrepreneurship and get compensated with a paid internship. This event will set them up for success in their futures to help them brand and build a business of their own. HISD’s Superintendent, Millard House II, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and G-Unity Foundation CEO Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and more will all be present at the University of Houston Student Center South Theatre this Wednesday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m..