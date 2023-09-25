(KIAH) — State-appointed Houston ISD superintendent Mike Miles says he should be fired in two years if the district does not show signs of academic improvement.

Speaking at a panel organized by our partners at The Texas Tribune, Miles said he wants to hold both himself and educators accountable.

He said it would take four to five years to put HISD on the right path.

“We have to build a culture of high performance,” he said during a Texas Tribune Festival panel. “This is a long-term proposition to change culture. Culture is changed over time.”

Miles also said that he expects about 70 schools in the district to receive a D or F in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability system. His main goal is to make sure all HISD schools don’t receive a failing grade in consecutive years.

“If we don’t start to see the needle move in two years, you should fire me,” he said. “That’s accountability.”

Read the rest of the story at The Texas Tribune.