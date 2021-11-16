They started the school year with more teachers in the classrooms despite a teacher shortage nationwide

HOUSTON (KIAH)- Superintendent Millard House released his report outlining his 100 days as the Superintendent of the Houston Independent School District.

Under House, HISD was able to safely re-open all schools and brought back over 190,000 students for in-person instruction while maintaining one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in the state.

HISD started the school year with more teachers in the classrooms despite a teacher shortage nationwide. They also developed an online learning system for 23 thousand students that are immunocompromised.

“It’s really about making decisions that are safe for students,” House said. “We’ve watched the data, that spoke to an incredible increase in hospitalizations, at one point a 500% increase.”

The superintendent adds in March 2022 he will release a five-year plan that will outline some major actions.